Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Athene (ATH) to “Buy”

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

ATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Athene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Athene stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Athene has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 13.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth about $379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,891,000 after purchasing an additional 632,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 62.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

