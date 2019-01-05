Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

KRG stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.25%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $194,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

