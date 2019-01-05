Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McEwen Mining (MUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on McEwen Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $613.86 million, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of -0.85.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. Analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,651,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

