Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

ORC opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,621,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 87.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.