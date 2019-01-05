Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXS. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -1.31. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the maritime transportation business with a focus on the tanker sector. It acquires, owns, and operates tanker vessels that are capable of transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.