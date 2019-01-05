Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Victory Capital (VCTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.39.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $692.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

