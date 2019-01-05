Zacks: RBB Bancorp (RBB) Given $28.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RBB Bancorp an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $331.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.21.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yee Phong Thian acquired 103,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $961,858.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 448.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 58,269 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 83.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 306,159 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

