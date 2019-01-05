Zacks: Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sino-Global Shipping America an industry rank of 173 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sino-Global Shipping America in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.

SINO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 3,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,634. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

