Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 506.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,849 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zayo Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zayo Group by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zayo Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $10,001,133.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.74. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.21 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Zayo Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.48 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zayo Group to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.54.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

