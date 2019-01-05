Zcoin (XZC) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $5.39 or 0.00139616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Huobi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zcoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $34.59 million and approximately $231,867.00 worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.04082245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.04257739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00895465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.01301896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00135097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.01546048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00338491 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,416,397 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Binance, CryptoBridge, Koinex, CoinExchange, QBTC, TDAX, Upbit, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Huobi, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

