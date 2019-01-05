Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $326,195.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.02318346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00157626 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00205215 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026058 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

