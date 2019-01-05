Zillow Group Inc (Z) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other news, Chairman Richard N. Barton purchased 50,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,754.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 6,408,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,344,954.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $169,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,179,897 shares of company stock valued at $67,096,564 and have sold 25,860 shares valued at $982,913. 58.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zillow Group by 332.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 384,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,676. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

