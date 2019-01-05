Zippie Reaches Market Cap of $403,621.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Zippie has a total market cap of $403,621.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. In the last week, Zippie has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.02306244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00157702 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00204022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,091,720 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

