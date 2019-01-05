Zix Co. (ZIXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ZIX by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,586,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,840 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIX by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 669,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 206,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 202,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,590. ZIX has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $310.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ZIX had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

