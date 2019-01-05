Zscaler Inc (ZS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 240.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of ZS opened at $41.77 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.66 million. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $180,070.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $1,742,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,110. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

