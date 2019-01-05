Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.00 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.26.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

