Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 7.65% of Zynga worth $264,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth about $153,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 36.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,593,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 556.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,593,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,924 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Zynga by 61.7% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 12,059,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zynga by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,256,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $4.02 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $42,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,822 shares of company stock worth $2,970,061 in the last three months. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

