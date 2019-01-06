-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Moran acquired 15,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Jacobs acquired 10,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,600 shares of company stock worth $167,358.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Motus GI by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

