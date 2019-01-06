-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Moran acquired 15,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Jacobs acquired 10,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,600 shares of company stock worth $167,358.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Motus GI by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply