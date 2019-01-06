$104.62 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report $104.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $104.94 million. Paylocity reported sales of $86.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $454.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.94 million to $455.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $551.49 million, with estimates ranging from $542.69 million to $562.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 150,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,640. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $379,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $4,551,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499 in the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.