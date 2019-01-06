1,119 Shares in Intelsat SA (I) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Intelsat by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,899,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,665 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Intelsat by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 63,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intelsat by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,899,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intelsat by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,087,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 762,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intelsat by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on I. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE I opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.38. Intelsat SA has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,119 Shares in Intelsat SA (I) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/1119-shares-in-intelsat-sa-i-purchased-by-csenge-advisory-group.html.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.