134,300 Shares in Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 134,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLYS. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 92.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 291,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 140,407 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 23.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research set a $17.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.25. Tilly’s Inc has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

