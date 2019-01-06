$153.77 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $153.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $130.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $656.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.40 million to $700.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $719.79 million, with estimates ranging from $672.80 million to $741.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $151.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,561 shares in the company, valued at $888,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Croteau sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,733.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,043 shares of company stock valued at $459,764. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 621,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,867. The company has a market cap of $945.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.14. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

