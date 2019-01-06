$18.10 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report $18.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $19.10 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $14.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $62.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.10 million to $63.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $113.24 million, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $146.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $3.85 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 112,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 971,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,315. The company has a market cap of $428.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.90. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

