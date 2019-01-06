21,138 Shares in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFLT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 28.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 770,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 117,138 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.60. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is an increase from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

