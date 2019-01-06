$265.49 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Corp (WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce sales of $265.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.00 million to $273.90 million. WillScot posted sales of $120.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full year sales of $758.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.34 million to $767.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. WillScot had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,892,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 206,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 206,294 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,430,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 755,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.56. WillScot has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

