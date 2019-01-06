$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $230,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $1.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.95 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative net margin of 18,276.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. 631,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,679. Prothena has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 47.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $301,000.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

