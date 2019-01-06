$318.71 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce sales of $318.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $337.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $1,621,228.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $239,621.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,893 shares in the company, valued at $773,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,044 shares of company stock worth $2,299,291. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,391,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,336,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,245,000 after acquiring an additional 338,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,695,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after acquiring an additional 932,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,333. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

