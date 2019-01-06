$318.71 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce sales of $318.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $337.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $1,621,228.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $239,621.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,893 shares in the company, valued at $773,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,044 shares of company stock worth $2,299,291. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,391,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,336,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,245,000 after acquiring an additional 338,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,695,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after acquiring an additional 932,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,333. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply