$327.78 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) to announce sales of $327.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the lowest is $291.98 million. Oaktree Capital Group reported sales of $327.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Capital Group.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $320.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OAK. TheStreet raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

OAK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 249,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 186,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $883,621.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,192,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,306,475.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,546,846 shares of company stock worth $43,786,015.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,571,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 185.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 966,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 627,972 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $5,473,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,810,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 276,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

