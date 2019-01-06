$378.08 Million in Sales Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post sales of $378.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the lowest is $355.00 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $397.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,455.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 338,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,541,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,969,000 after acquiring an additional 283,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,541,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,969,000 after buying an additional 283,479 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 791,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 377,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

GPOR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 3,321,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,833. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

