$41.90 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post sales of $41.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. German American Bancorp. reported sales of $33.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $150.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.20 million to $151.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $177.00 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised German American Bancorp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,323.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $580,420.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,547 shares of company stock valued at $362,122. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 41.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 49.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 133,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 61.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,277. German American Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $693.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

