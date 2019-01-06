$413.21 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) will announce $413.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.42 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Clearwater Paper posted sales of $436.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $426.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.38 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of CLW traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.06. 141,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,100. The company has a market cap of $400.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

