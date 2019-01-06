47,586 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,586 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 168,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106,926 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

In other news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 73,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $290,854.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $177,362.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,001,753 shares of company stock worth $3,982,816 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.09 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.05.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

