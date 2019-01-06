$478.66 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $478.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $514.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.80 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $419.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.56 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.66. 630,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after acquiring an additional 55,481 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.3% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

