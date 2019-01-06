69,404 Shares in Semtech Co. (SMTC) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 91.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 112.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 191,170 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 407.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 11.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after acquiring an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 60,740 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $2,928,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,415.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,423 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $45.81 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

