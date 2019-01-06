$825.89 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to post sales of $825.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.90 million and the highest is $841.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $768.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AOS traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 2,864,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,642. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 531.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,741,000 after buying an additional 2,927,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,005,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,723,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,802,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,170,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

