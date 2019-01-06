AC3 Price Down 36.9% Over Last Week (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, AC3 has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $268,671.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,315,290 coins and its circulating supply is 70,938,982 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

