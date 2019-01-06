Accelerator Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,747.00 (ACC)

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 294.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Accelerator Network has a total market capitalization of $39,747.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Accelerator Network has traded 344.9% higher against the dollar. One Accelerator Network token can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00975939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019825 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001216 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Accelerator Network

Accelerator Network (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 924,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,907 tokens. Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net. Accelerator Network’s official website is accelerator.network. The official message board for Accelerator Network is medium.com/accelerator-network.

Buying and Selling Accelerator Network

Accelerator Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Accelerator Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Accelerator Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

