Achaogen (AKAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,017,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 3,378,244 shares.The stock last traded at $1.69 and had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wedbush downgraded Achaogen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Achaogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Achaogen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $56.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.08. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 214.74% and a negative net margin of 2,045.86%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Analysts forecast that Achaogen Inc will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 80,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $151,530.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,056.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 157,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $282,390.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,343,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,661.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,008,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,078. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 43.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Achaogen (AKAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/achaogen-akao-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Achaogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. It offers Plazomicin to treat bacterial illness, such as complicated urinary tract infection, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.