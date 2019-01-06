Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $16.72 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $740.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 143,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,437,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorin Randall sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $38,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,022. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 594,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 545,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 545,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 500.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 380,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,968,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

