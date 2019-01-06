ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

