Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Director Acquires $568,700.00 in Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $568,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 10,000 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $10.69 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 255.65% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 111.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

