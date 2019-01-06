Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,513 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Newmont Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $23,387,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 15.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after buying an additional 208,625 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 31.4% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 281,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 67,187 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 54.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 445,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 4.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 136,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.70. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In related news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $122,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,487.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,134,640. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $46.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

