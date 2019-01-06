Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 185,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 43,558 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.43. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.58 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

