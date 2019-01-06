Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 56.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $10,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.77. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.34.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

