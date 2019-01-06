Adzcoin (ADZ) Achieves Market Cap of $101,911.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $101,911.00 and approximately $576.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 45,139,988 coins. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

