Aegion (AEGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have underperformed its industry in the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have also moved south over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concerns over the stock’s earnings growth performance. Moreover, the company trimmed its 2018 EPS expectation mainly due to unfavorable project mix in North America CIPP operations along with top-line weakness in the cathodic protection business. Also, Aegion is witnessing a tighter labor market across North America. However, the company is successfully capitalizing on strong backlog, strength in key markets, improved results on restructured operations and lower tax rates.”

AEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Aegion has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $527.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David F. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

