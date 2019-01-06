AEGON (AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ABN Amro raised shares of AEGON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of AEGON from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14. AEGON has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AEGON by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in AEGON by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 107,339,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,608 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 164,603 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

