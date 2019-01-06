Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Affiliated Managers’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The use of high debt by the company might limit its flexibility in terms of procuring additional finance. Also, the presence of substantial intangible assets on the company’s balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, the company remains well positioned for growth, based on successful partnerships, diverse product mix, focus on strengthening its retail market operations and improving assets under management (AUM). Also, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position.”

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

AMG stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $224,818.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.