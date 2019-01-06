AGEAS/S (AGESY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

AGEAS/S stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. AGEAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that AGEAS/S will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.

