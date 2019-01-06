AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (AGPYY) & Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS) Financial Comparison

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR alerts:

This table compares AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins N/A -3.70% -0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $6.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins does not pay a dividend. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR $7.64 billion 0.66 $961.69 million N/A N/A Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins $1.73 billion 0.44 $769.65 million $4.78 2.73

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR beats Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It also provides property management services in 69 cities in China, including a gross floor area of 78.34 million square meters serving approximately 1 million owners and residents. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings. Further, it provides solid waste treatment, environmental restoration, and water affairs services; and design consulting, landscape construction, and home decoration services, as well as engineering, procurement, construction, materials trading, intelligent community, tourism, advertising, marketing, housing inspection, and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Receive News & Ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.